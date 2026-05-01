Dominik Walasek Doradztwo Finansowe i Gospodarcze

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Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.
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The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties.
We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals.
We assist our client…
Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of …
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Starter House is a specialized real estate agency in Warsaw for migrants and entrepreneurs from CIS and Baltic countries. Individual approach. We quickly and profitably select any type of properties: lease, purchase, sale in Warsaw. With a wide offer base, we will promptly find for you a hou…