Fox Promotion S.C

Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.
We offer our expertise in real estate investment in Poland. We provide the access to different kind of project with a deep focus on yield. We have a strong experience with foreign investors. Our services below:
A) Buy-to-let investment;
B) Asset which needs renovation and finishing (we can take care of);
C) New developper project which will be ready in the future, and we can take of the finishing.
For option A, we provide the following services:
For option B and C, we provide the same services as option A, and additionally we offer: