Fox Promotion S.C

Services

We offer our expertise in real estate investment in Poland. We provide the access to different kind of project with a deep focus on yield. We have a strong experience with foreign investors. Our services below:

A) Buy-to-let investment;

B) Asset which needs renovation and finishing (we can take care of);

C) New developper project which will be ready in the future, and we can take of the finishing.

For option A, we provide the following services:

Finding the properties;

Tailored investment advise;

We structure the deal;

Price negotiation;

We organise the meeting at the notary with the sworn translator (obligatory);

After the transaction is done, we manage the change of ownership to the city council, building administration, energy provider;

We help you to set up your NIP number (personal tax number in Poland);

We offer the 1st tenant: we do the the marketing to find the tenant, we organise the visits, and we manage the rental contact.

For option B and C, we provide the same services as option A, and additionally we offer: