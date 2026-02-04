  1. Realting.com
Fox Promotion S.C

Poland, Warsaw
;
Real estate agency
2017
6 years 8 months
English, Polski, Français
thefox.pl
About the agency

Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.

Services

We offer our expertise in real estate investment in Poland. We provide the access to different kind of project with a deep focus on yield. We have a strong experience with foreign investors. Our services below:

A) Buy-to-let investment;
B) Asset which needs renovation and finishing (we can take care of);
C) New developper project which will be ready in the future, and we can take of the finishing.

For option A, we provide the following services:

  • Finding the properties;
  • Tailored investment advise;
  • We structure the deal;
  • Price negotiation;
  • We organise the meeting at the notary with the sworn translator (obligatory);
  • After the transaction is done, we manage the change of ownership to the city council, building administration, energy provider;
  • We help you to set up your NIP number (personal tax number in Poland);
  • We offer the 1st tenant: we do the the marketing to find the tenant, we organise the visits, and we manage the rental contact.

For option B and C, we provide the same services as option A, and additionally we offer:

  • Coordination and management of the work with the interior designer/architect;
  • Regular visit during the renovation;
  • We update you via email and by sending photos;
  • Budget and timeline's control Our interior designer/architect provides 2 years guarantee on the finishing.
Our agents in Poland
Nicolas Jerzyk
Nicolas Jerzyk
111 properties
Gosia
Gosia
2 properties
Iwona
Iwona
41 property
Joanna Fox
Joanna Fox
