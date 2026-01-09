CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group

About the agency

*Century 21 IRG (Investment Realty Group)* is a leading real estate agency in Albania, proudly operating under the globally recognized *Century 21* brand. Strategically located in the heart of *Tirana*, on *Rruga e Kavajës* near Proper Pizza, our office is a central hub for clients seeking trust, professionalism, and results in the real estate market.

With a team of experienced and certified real estate consultants, *Century 21 IRG* offers full-service real estate solutions tailored to meet the needs of both local and international clients. Our agents are dedicated to providing honest advice, data-driven market insights, and personalized service throughout every step of the property journey.

*Our Services Include:*

- *Property Sales & Purchases* – Residential & commercial properties

- *Real Estate Investments* – Strategic advisory and portfolio management

- *Luxury Real Estate* – Premium villas, penthouses, and exclusive developments

- *New Developments* – Off-plan sales and project marketing

- *Land & Plot Sales* – For construction, tourism, or agricultural use

- *Real Estate Consulting* – Market analysis, valuation support, and legal coordination

- *Leasing Services* – Short- and long-term rentals for homes and businesses

- *Corporate Services* – Office relocation, expansion planning, and investment structuring

- *Property Management* – For landlords, investors, and absentee owners

At *Century 21 IRG*, we combine deep knowledge of the Albanian market with the global standards and technology of the Century 21 network, present in over 80 countries. We are committed to helping our clients find not just properties — but real opportunities that match their goals.

Whether you're buying your first home, investing in real estate, or looking to expand your business presence in Albania, *Century 21 IRG* is your trusted partner.

*Your vision. Our mission. Backed by the world’s most powerful real estate brand.*

Century 21 is a brand in real estate, comprised of approximately 800 independently-owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 IRG is part of the Global Brand since 2008