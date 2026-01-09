CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group

  1. Realting.com
Albania, Tirana Municipality
Real estate agency
2008
2 years 11 months
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
www.century21albania.com/office/century%2021%20irg.html
About the agency

 

*Century 21 IRG (Investment Realty Group)* is a dynamic and forward-thinking real estate agency based in Tirana, Albania, operating under the global Century 21 brand. With a strong presence in the Albanian market, IRG specializes in residential, commercial, and investment properties — offering expert guidance to buyers, sellers, and investors.

 

Our mission is to deliver exceptional service, transparency, and results through a client-centered approach and a team of highly trained professionals. Whether you're looking for your dream home, a strategic investment, or development opportunities, Century 21 IRG combines local expertise with global standards to help you make smart real estate decisions.

 

*Your vision, our mission — powered by the global strength

*Century 21 IRG (Investment Realty Group)* is a leading real estate agency in Albania, proudly operating under the globally recognized *Century 21* brand. Strategically located in the heart of *Tirana*, on *Rruga e Kavajës* near Proper Pizza, our office is a central hub for clients seeking trust, professionalism, and results in the real estate market.

 

With a team of experienced and certified real estate consultants, *Century 21 IRG* offers full-service real estate solutions tailored to meet the needs of both local and international clients. Our agents are dedicated to providing honest advice, data-driven market insights, and personalized service throughout every step of the property journey.

 

*Our Services Include:*

 

- *Property Sales & Purchases* – Residential & commercial properties  

- *Real Estate Investments* – Strategic advisory and portfolio management  

- *Luxury Real Estate* – Premium villas, penthouses, and exclusive developments  

- *New Developments* – Off-plan sales and project marketing  

- *Land & Plot Sales* – For construction, tourism, or agricultural use  

- *Real Estate Consulting* – Market analysis, valuation support, and legal coordination

- *Leasing Services* – Short- and long-term rentals for homes and businesses  

- *Corporate Services* – Office relocation, expansion planning, and investment structuring  

- *Property Management* – For landlords, investors, and absentee owners  

 

At *Century 21 IRG*, we combine deep knowledge of the Albanian market with the global standards and technology of the Century 21 network, present in over 80 countries. We are committed to helping our clients find not just properties — but real opportunities that match their goals.

 

Whether you're buying your first home, investing in real estate, or looking to expand your business presence in Albania, *Century 21 IRG* is your trusted partner.

 

*Your vision. Our mission. Backed by the world’s most powerful real estate brand.*

"Real Estate Agency in Albania opened since 2008 with over 60 agents, makes us one of the biggest in the country. Century 21 is a brand in real estate, comprised of approximately 800 independently-owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 IRG is part of the Global Brand since 2008 Investment real estate is real estate that generates income or is otherwise intended for investment purposes rather than as a primary residence. It is common for investors to own multiple pieces of real estate, one of which serves as a primary residence while the others are used to generate rental income and profits through price appreciation."

Services

🏢 *Century 21 IRG (Investment Realty Group)*  

Located on *Rruga e Kavajës*, Tirana — near Proper Pizza

 

*Century 21 IRG* is a trusted and innovative real estate agency in Albania, part of the global *Century 21* network. With deep market knowledge and international standards, we provide end-to-end real estate services for buyers, sellers, investors, and developers.

 

---

 

💼 *Our Services*

 

🏠 *Property Sales & Purchases*  

Residential & commercial properties with full legal and advisory support

 

📈 *Real Estate Investments*  

Guidance for local & international investors to grow and manage portfolios

 

🏡 *Luxury Real Estate*  

Exclusive homes, villas, and high-end developments

 

🏗️ *New Developments*  

Marketing & sales for off-plan projects and new constructions

 

🌍 *Land & Plot Sales*  

Urban, rural, or coastal land for various uses

 

📊 *Real Estate Consulting*  

Market insights, legal coordination & professional advice

 

📃 *Leasing Services*  

Apartments, houses, and business spaces for rent (short & long-term)

 

🏢 *Corporate Relocation*  

Real estate solutions for companies and executives

 

🔑 *Property Management*

TOP TOP
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 44–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0 – 128.0
180,923 – 461,659
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
314,649
Duplex
91.0
373,383
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
661,072
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$1,396
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 59–74 m²
10 real estate properties 10
A multifunctional residence with 18 years of habitation, 2 hotels, and 1 swimming pool just 450 meters from the Adriatic Sea makes this project highly sought after for investment. It has various types, including studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments, as well as villas.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
97,599 – 113,040
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
133,411
Duplex
59.0
98,036
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$27,880
Number of floors 20
760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT", The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers. The premises ar…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
