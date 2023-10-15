Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,83M
Villa 4 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,06M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 452 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,36M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 671 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€6,17M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€2,29M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€1,72M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 674 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€1,81M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 601 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 436 m²
Resale Unit 5 bedrooms villa with private pool in Sendian is the first phase & soonest hando…
€1,35M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,81M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€983,826
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 241 m²
Floor 2/2
€703,664
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 438 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,34M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 308 m²
The Sun Island Villas by Ajmal Makan is a one-of-a-kind freehold development reflecting its …
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 308 m²
The Sun Island Villas by Ajmal Makan is a one-of-a-kind freehold development reflecting its …
€977,644
Villa 4 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 247 m²
The Sun Island Villas by Ajmal Makan is a one-of-a-kind freehold development reflecting its …
€699,242
Villa 5 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 528 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€940,092
Villa 4 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 371 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€712,191
Villa 3 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€492,059
Villa 4 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€828,472
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€1,29M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 667 m²
Presenting Hayyan Phase 1 – Arim Homes by Alef Group, A new collection of luxury villas, tow…
€1,55M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 438 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,34M
Villa 4 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€991,629
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 674 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€6,33M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,72M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€2,15M

