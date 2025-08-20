Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in AlJurf Gardens – Kayan 2! Prime location along Sahel Al Emarat coast! Exc…
$1,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant villa in the luxurious community Kayan Phase 2! An excellent option for living and i…
$1,70M
Properties features in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

