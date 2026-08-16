Villas for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

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Villas in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Isola Villa Terra Collection: ultra-luxury villa on Pearl Jumeirah!Isola Villa Terra Collect…
$16,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 798 m²
Falcón Island AlHamra presents a premium complex for those who want to live a resort image
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a coastal residential complex on Al Marjan Island with apartment…
$5,21M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 2
Falcón Island AlHamra presents a premium complex for those who want to live a resort image
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhaya, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhaya, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 334 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Price starts from AED 1,752,911 | From 179 sqm Marbella Villas II – Waterfront Sophisticatio…
$477,307
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a coastal residential complex on Al Marjan Island with apartment…
$6,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 rooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
$489,910
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
$2,14M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
$4,11M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Sea view
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