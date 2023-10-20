Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ras al-Khaimah
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€3,88M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Floor 1/2
Is Located Al Hamra Village with houses belonging to a number of VVIPs. 50 minutes from Duba…
€727,357
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 381 m²
Floor 2/2
Al Hamra is a good residential and investment area, it has a golf club, it has the biggest m…
€3,13M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
€462,777

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir