Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE

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Villas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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305 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 2
Fleurs De Jardin, MBR City is a gated collection of villas and mansions in Meydan D11 with l…
$7,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Sustainable Detached Villas with Extensive Lifestyle Amenities in Dubailand Located in one o…
$4,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
SINIYA ISLAND by Sobha – A Unique Coastal Development Offering Luxury and Serenity SINIYA…
$3,15M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$3,84M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Taormina Village community in the heart of Dubai Land! An excellent option for liv…
$895,522
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,44M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the premium Elwood community in The Valley neighborhood! For family living and inve…
$1,98M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning villa | Corner | Huge terrace and large basement | For rent - Investment offer | Ro…
$571,815
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas and townhouses in the new Nad Al Sheba Gardens project in Nad Al Sheba Gardens…
$3,78M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 1 804 m²
$13,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in an Advantageous Location in Dubai South Located within Dubai South’s rapidl…
$2,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,10M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 591 m²
Number of floors 3
Cedarwood Estates South is a collection of premium golf villas near Jumeirah Golf Estates.Ce…
$3,64M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Area 617 m²
Apartment area 617 sq. m. Balcony area 124 sq. m. Roof area 652 sq. m.   About the Gran…
$2,73M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Ashwood Estates 2 by WaslAshwood Estates is an architecture with clean lines and natural mat…
$3,21M
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms + maid room | Corner villaReady-made villa in a quiet area - …
$490,130
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in an Advantageous Location in Dubai South Located within Dubai South’s rapidl…
$1,65M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Modern Designs and Spacious Layouts in Dubailand These houses are located within…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 552 m²
Floor 1/3
4, 5, and 6-Bedroom Homes with Post-Handover Payment Plan in Dubai Meydan The new project is…
$3,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$876,712
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 76
Apartments in the new complex MADA’IN Tower in the prestigious Dubai Marina area! Apartments…
$2,93M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
Avelia by Emaar - Family villas in the green heart of The Valley.Avelia is a residential com…
$1,97M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 623 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas in the Center of the City in Dubai Sobha Hartland II The villas are located i…
$16,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Offering a Lifestyle and Investment Opportunity in a Magnificent Community in Dubaila…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Raiha Stand Alone Villa in Waada is a premium private villa in Dubai South!Raiha Stand Alone…
$1,25M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the premium Elwood community in The Valley neighborhood! For family living and inve…
$2,73M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment-Friendly Luxury Villas with Exclusive Amenities in Dubailand These villas are loc…
$2,56M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Villa Karl Lagerfeld  -  view of the crystal lagoon Introducing a unique architectural maste…
Price on request
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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