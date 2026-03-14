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Villas in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$2,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 612 m²
Waterfron Villas with private beach, walking distance from the sea. Available 0% interest…
$1,15M
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Waterfron Villas with beach access and in walking distance from the sea. Available 0% int…
$685,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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