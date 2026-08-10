Villas for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

;
Abu Dhabi
105
Al Bahyah
6
Ghadeer Al Tayr
6
Ghantout
3
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
127 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the luxury residential complex Naseem Al Jurf, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai!…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$2,42M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in AlJurf Gardens – Kayan 2! Prime location along Sahel Al Emarat coast! Exc…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$3,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 5
Reportage Village Abu Dhabi is a premium townhouse community in Khalifa City.Reportage Villa…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,16M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant villa in the luxurious community Kayan Phase 2! An excellent option for living and i…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 389 m²
Fay Al Reeman II is the second phase of the Fay Al Reeman project from Aldar Properties in t…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hidayriyyat, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 2
Hudayriyat Golf Estates: a premium community on Hudayriyat Island!Hudayriyat Golf Estates is…
$2,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
New project from Baraka on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This development will offer an unparallele…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Area 501 m²
Floor 1
Fay Al Reeman II is the second phase of the Fay Al Reeman project from Aldar Properties in t…
$1,51M
Leave a request

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go