  Realting.com
  UAE
  Residential
  Abu Dhabi
  Villas

Villas for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

22 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Area 464 m²
€1,64M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to rea…
€2,86M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€902,687
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
€1,43M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and five-be…
€1,61M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
€775,217
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
€687,408
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€715,962
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€752,279
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€778,219
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€739,308
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€700,397
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€699,100
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 542 m²
Number of floors 2
Start to own a perfect investment with this luxurious and high-end Villa! This quality and m…
€1,82M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
€567,782
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
€834,682
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
€685,820
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€2,99M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€4,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€3,01M

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, UAE

