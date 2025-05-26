Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
181
Abu Dhabi
101
Umm Al Quwain
13
Abu Dhabi Emirate
115
61 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$957,374
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$2,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$5,23M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,68M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 653 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 463 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 573 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$858,632
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$2,80M
Villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 243 m²
Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a collection of villas and townhouses surrounded by lush parks in th…
$2,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 646 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,11M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
$834,543
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$3,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — it is a completely autonomous com…
$355,830
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$6,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$3,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 573 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,14M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 541 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,94M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$3,01M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 629 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious villa spans three floors and features six bedrooms, ready for immediate occup…
$3,81M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — It is a completely autonomous co…
$151,370
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
Jouri Hills – The new residential complex from the developer Arada, known for its premium re…
$1,34M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches   — a new large compl…
$1,27M
