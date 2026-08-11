Villas for sale in Ajman Emirate, UAE

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Villas in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 500 m²
Discover elegant living in this spacious 5-bedroom villa located in the highly sought-after …
$476,525
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 014 m²
This is your chance to own a freehold 5-bedroom villa in the highly desirable Al Yasmeen are…
$394,835
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 014 m²
A spacious and well-designed 6-bedroom + Maid villa located in the peaceful residential area…
$490,140
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