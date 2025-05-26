Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Terrace

Terraced Villas in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
181
Abu Dhabi
101
Umm Al Quwain
13
Abu Dhabi Emirate
115
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green…
$15,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$2,89M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses Park Greens with a large park and a beach, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE…
$748,568
