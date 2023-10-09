UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in UAE
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
4
5
3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
€770,597
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
5
6
9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
€6,66M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
5
6
8 000 m²
2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
€3,61M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Dubai, UAE
4
5
3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
€747,402
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house
Dubai, UAE
5
6
5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
€914,665
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
4
6
6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
€2,96M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
4
4
3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
€772,916
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with laundry, with Community view
Qatah, UAE
5
7
10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
€721,626
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with TV
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2
4
1 504 m²
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
€270,611
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
5
6
3 339 m²
2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
€657,198
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
4
5
2 799 m²
2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
€644,054
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
4
4
4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV
Dubai, UAE
3
4
3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
4
6
3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
€1,35M
Recommend
