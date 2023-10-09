Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in UAE

14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
€770,597
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
€6,66M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
€3,61M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
€747,402
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
€914,665
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
€2,96M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
€772,916
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with laundry, with Community view in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with laundry, with Community view
Qatah, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
€721,626
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with TV in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with TV
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 504 m²
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
€270,611
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 339 m²
Floor 2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
€657,198
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
€644,054
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
€1,21M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
€1,35M

