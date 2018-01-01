New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 50%
On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 648 Sqft
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Gym
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Mosque
School & Institute
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Green surrounding
Cycling, Jogging & Running area
Fitness centre
Gardens
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views.
The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques.
Completion - April, 2028.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.
For sale are apartments in the new residential complex Belgravia 1 in the elite area of Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC )!
The infrastructure of the building includes underground parking, a children's playground, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, a barbecue area and a modern gym. Belgravia 1 residents can count on round-the-clock security. This complex has high-speed elevators, and concierge services are also provided.
Accessible to the residential complex are popular restaurants, supermarkets, schools, kindergartens, universities. Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport are located from Belgravia 1 — a 25-minute drive.
Real estate investments in Belgravia 1 allow you to count on payback within 6.25%.
Payment Plan:
100% payment
