  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€140,411
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a gym, a barbecue area, bike paths, gardens and parks, a spa area, a fitness center, a swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Expo 2020 - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, UAE
from
€899,085
Residential complex KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,72M
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,88M
Apartment building 2BR | Mykonos | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€442,000
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence Burj Binghatti Jacob with a swimming pool and a spa center near a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,15M
You are viewing
New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€140,411
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€169,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group Payment Plan; Down Payment – 50% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 648 Sqft Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Gym Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Leisure & Park Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institute Spa & Sauna room Sports court Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running area Fitness centre Gardens For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€668,817
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques. Completion - April, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.
Residential complex Belgravia 1
Residential complex Belgravia 1
Dubai, UAE
from
€759,268
Area 297 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. For sale are apartments in the new residential complex Belgravia 1 in the elite area of Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC )! The infrastructure of the building includes underground parking, a children's playground, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, a barbecue area and a modern gym. Belgravia 1 residents can count on round-the-clock security. This complex has high-speed elevators, and concierge services are also provided. Accessible to the residential complex are popular restaurants, supermarkets, schools, kindergartens, universities. Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport are located from Belgravia 1 — a 25-minute drive. Real estate investments in Belgravia 1 allow you to count on payback within 6.25%. Payment Plan: 100% payment We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go