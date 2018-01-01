  1. Realting.com
  New residence Elitz 3 with swimming pools, a business center and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from

€466,329

About the complex

The residence features lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, a business center, a cafe, a kids' pool and a playground, a barbecue area, a library, a gym, a dance studio, a mini golf course, sports grounds, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a beauty salon, a yoga deck, a health club.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 km
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Key Highlights; Exceptional views of the Palm Jumeirah & The Sea Private swimming pool for Sky Terrace apartments Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available Awe-inspiring famous locality at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Sandy beach area with its promenade & leisure attractions Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 5,200 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284Como 
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area of Dubai. The project is being implemented by Dubai South Properties. ⠀ The complex includes 3 – 7-bedroom townhouses and villas ranging from 331 square meters. m to 1,263 square meters. m. The third phase of the project includes townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, villas with 4-5 bedrooms and mansions with 5 – 7 bedrooms. The residences will have equipped kitchens. ⠀ The project also presents a limited collection of ultra-elite villas by the water and mansions with 6-7 bedrooms. Among the key features of — pool, green lawn, cinema, gym / game room, demo kitchen, private garden, etc. ⠀ Community residents can take advantage of the following amenities: ⠀ private parking; open parking; fitness club and gym; pool; lagoon; beaches; parks; shopping center; spa; pools. ⠀ Location South Bay is conveniently located next to Expo Road, which allows easy access to other areas of the city. Residents have easy access to the Etihad Rail Network, Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm Jebel Ali Port, which provides convenient transport links with other parts of the emirate. Near the community there are several bus stops, including Dubai South, Majistic Royal 1 and Dubai South, Grand Express 1. ⠀ The area in which the project is located is characterized by developed infrastructure. In just 10 – 15 minutes by private transport you will reach: ⠀ Sunrise City Supermarket, Sand Marco Supermarket, and Madinat Supermarket; United Christian Church of Dubai, St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, and Dubai Evangelical Church Center; Dove Green Private School, Greenfield Community School, and Bright Riders School; Access Jafza Clinic and NMC Royal Hospital; Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall; Olives Restaurant, Golos Italia, and Sarhad Darbar Restaurant; Fitness Center Mia, Hybrid Gym, and Tawash Gym; Mi Amor Beauty Salon. Also nearby are popular parks, including: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland, Bollywood Parks and Riverland.
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped terrace, a bike path along the canal, a kids' playroom, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants and shopping malls, gree and recreation areas, an access to Sheikh Zayed Road. DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes Dubai Mall - 5 minutes Business Bay - 5 minutes
