Ayala

Dubai, UAE
€204,031
About the complex

Apartment with furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental! Interest-free installments!

Ayala On The Park by NSHAMA is located in the vibrant Town Square Dubai.

Amenities:
- restaurants
- swimming pools
- tennis courts
- fitness center
- spacious parking
- barbecue areas
- children's playgrounds
- green surroundings
- cycling and jogging paths
- sports courts

Area: Town Square

10 minutes — to Dubai Polo Equestrian Club & Equestrian Club
15 minutes — to Dubai Miracle Garden
20 minutes — to EXPO 2020, Jebel Ali Racecourse
25 minutes — to Palm Jumeirah, The Dubai Mall
30 minutes — to Dubai International Airport

Payment plan:
50% - during construction
50% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
16
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
