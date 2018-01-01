  1. Realting.com
  New residence Luma 22 with swimming pools and an underground parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence Luma 22 with swimming pools and an underground parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, gyms, gardens, a kids' playground, an underground parking.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 12 minute drive
  • Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes drive
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes drive
Dubai, UAE

New residence Luma 22 with swimming pools and an underground parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE
