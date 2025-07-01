  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building with hotel style living in the heart of Dubai

Apartment in a new building with hotel style living in the heart of Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$226,000
;
9
ID: 32994
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury Apartments with high end finishing in the heart of Dubai.

The Developer is well known for its top quality and early project delivery.

Available 0% interest paymanet plan untill the construction completion.

Fully equipped with branded kitchen appliances,

Equipped bathrooms,

Built-in wardrobes. 

World class aminities:

Two grand lobby entrances,

Lobby lounge,

24-hour concierge, elegant vehicle dropp-off area,

Kids play area, workout area,

Two signature fitness centers equipped with Technogym (over 3,000 sq ft each,

Two signature sky beach-style temperature controlled swimming pools (30m x 9m each),

Seamless car parking access (number plate recognition system),

Dedicated bicycle parking for residents and visitors

10 High-speed elevators with advanced systems (5 in each block),

Video-enabled access control for all residents,

Smart locks in all apartment entry doors,

Advanced fresh air handling and ventilation systems with energy saving,

Wi-Fi internet connection in select common areas

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
