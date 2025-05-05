Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

Immerse yourself in the new level of luxury with Aquarise project - the architectural masterpiece, which is inspired by the atmosphere of Côte d'Azur and embodies the aesthetics of French Riviera with its soft accents of the maritime palette and refined style. Located in the heart of the prestigious area of Business Bay, the residential complex has become the real symbol of modern comfort in one of the most dynamic corners of Dubai.

Against the background of Dubai impressive panorama, the building towers above like a wave. Studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available. Each residence is full of light, and the windows open breathtaking views of Dubai Canal. Each apartment is thought out to the last detail to ensure maximum comfort, privacy and aesthetic enjoyment to its owners: open layouts, premium finishing, kitchen appliances, as well as private swimming pools at the terraces.

The largest artificial beach in Business Bay gives the special zest to the complex, and the roof-top infinity pool, opening breathtaking views, gives the feeling of levitation and infinite freedom. Quiet gardens, co-working and lounge areas, panoramic swimming pools, wellness and fitness spaces create the harmonious environment for those, who choose balance between urban rhythm and inner peace.

Amenities:

roof-top infinity pool

fitness center

basketball court

gardens and lounge areas

co-working spaces

kids' playground

modern lounge areas and terraces

panoramic views of the canal and the city center

spacious terraces

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 70/30

Features of the flats

Only kitchen appliances

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 5 minutes

Dubai Opera - 5 minutes

DIFC - 10 minutes

Museum of the Future - 12 minutes

Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club - 16 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure