  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$271,450
08/05/2025
$271,450
07/05/2025
$272,386
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25903
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451615
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Immerse yourself in the new level of luxury with Aquarise project - the architectural masterpiece, which is inspired by the atmosphere of Côte d'Azur and embodies the aesthetics of French Riviera with its soft accents of the maritime palette and refined style. Located in the heart of the prestigious area of Business Bay, the residential complex has become the real symbol of modern comfort in one of the most dynamic corners of Dubai.

Against the background of Dubai impressive panorama, the building towers above like a wave. Studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available. Each residence is full of light, and the windows open breathtaking views of Dubai Canal. Each apartment is thought out to the last detail to ensure maximum comfort, privacy and aesthetic enjoyment to its owners: open layouts, premium finishing, kitchen appliances, as well as private swimming pools at the terraces.

The largest artificial beach in Business Bay gives the special zest to the complex, and the roof-top infinity pool, opening breathtaking views, gives the feeling of levitation and infinite freedom. Quiet gardens, co-working and lounge areas, panoramic swimming pools, wellness and fitness spaces create the harmonious environment for those, who choose balance between urban rhythm and inner peace.

Amenities:

  • roof-top infinity pool
  • fitness center
  • basketball court
  • gardens and lounge areas
  • co-working spaces
  • kids' playground
  • modern lounge areas and terraces
  • panoramic views of the canal and the city center
  • spacious terraces

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 70/30

Features of the flats

Only kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Museum of the Future - 12 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Trussardi Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$416,201
Residential complex Meydan Horizon
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$356,164
Residential complex Ocean House — luxury seafront apartments by Ellington in complex with first-class infrastructure in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,64M
Residential complex Baccarat Hotel & Residences — luxury services apartments and penthouses by H&H Development in the heart of Downtown Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,86M
Residential complex Ghost by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,066
You are viewing
Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$271,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$305,110
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a jacuzzi, a waterfall, a kids' playground and a play room, tennis and basketball courts, lounge areas and a barbecue area, gyms, a beauty salon, a business center, a spa center, events halls, a garden, an outdoor cinema, a golf …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Golf Point Residence with a golf course, a park and a swimming pool, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Golf Point Residence with a golf course, a park and a swimming pool, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$935,387
Golf Point is a residential project, situated in the prestigious area f Emaar South. Every day begins with unforgettable views of green hills of the golf course here. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Abundant sunshine due to floor-to-ceiling windows creates really unique atmospher…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of noblene…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications