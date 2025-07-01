Residential complex Starting from $111,400

🖼 A super unique opportunity for investors
Starting from $111,400
High capital growth potential + stable rental income from day one!
Ideal for long-term or daily rentals, with the opportunity to receive 8% per annum immediately, even during the construction phase.
SAMANA HILLS 3
Resort project with private pools in each unit
Dubai Industrial City (near Dubai South / Expo City)
The previous 2 phases sold out in a few hours
Trendy, modern product with maximum wow factor and minimum entry
MORE THAN 40 AMENITIES IN THE COMPLEX:
– Private pools in each unit
– Infinity pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas
– Indoor & outdoor gym
– Open-air cinema
– Children's pool, playground
– Lounge areas, sunken seating, balconies
– Panoramic windows, designer interiors
STARTING PRICES (with 100% payment + ROI 8%/year × 3 years)
Studio from AED 409,200 (~USD 111,400)
~422 sq. ft. (~39 sq. m.)
With private pool
Price includes advance income for 3 years of rental at 8%/year > Anastasia & Invest Dubai: Other options:
— AED 465,000 (~USD 126,500) with 100% payment without ROI
— AED 620,000 with 8-year installment plan. 1% per month
1 Bedroom from AED 574,200 (~USD 156,200)
~585 sq. ft. (~54 sq. m.)
With private pool
Other options:
— AED 652,500 with 100% payment without ROI
— AED 870,000 with installment plan
2 Bedroom also available upon request
3 PAYMENT OPTIONS:
Installment plan up to 8 years
— From 10–20% at the start
— Then only 1%/month, directly to the developer
— No bank, no mortgage, no checks
100% payment → discount up to −25%
100% payment with a discount up to 10%+ ROI 8%/year × 3 years
The unit is “as if already rented,” and the income is immediately included in the price
All previous phases were sold out before sales even started