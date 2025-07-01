Residential complex Starting from $111,400

🖼 A super unique opportunity for investors

Starting from $111,400

High capital growth potential + stable rental income from day one!

Ideal for long-term or daily rentals, with the opportunity to receive 8% per annum immediately, even during the construction phase.

SAMANA HILLS 3

Resort project with private pools in each unit

Dubai Industrial City (near Dubai South / Expo City)

The previous 2 phases sold out in a few hours

Trendy, modern product with maximum wow factor and minimum entry

MORE THAN 40 AMENITIES IN THE COMPLEX:

– Private pools in each unit

– Infinity pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas

– Indoor & outdoor gym

– Open-air cinema

– Children's pool, playground

– Lounge areas, sunken seating, balconies

– Panoramic windows, designer interiors

STARTING PRICES (with 100% payment + ROI 8%/year × 3 years)

Studio from AED 409,200 (~USD 111,400)

~422 sq. ft. (~39 sq. m.)

With private pool

Price includes advance income for 3 years of rental at 8%/year > Anastasia & Invest Dubai: Other options:

— AED 465,000 (~USD 126,500) with 100% payment without ROI

— AED 620,000 with 8-year installment plan. 1% per month

1 Bedroom from AED 574,200 (~USD 156,200)

~585 sq. ft. (~54 sq. m.)

With private pool

Other options:

— AED 652,500 with 100% payment without ROI

— AED 870,000 with installment plan

2 Bedroom also available upon request

3 PAYMENT OPTIONS:

Installment plan up to 8 years

— From 10–20% at the start

— Then only 1%/month, directly to the developer

— No bank, no mortgage, no checks

100% payment → discount up to −25%

100% payment with a discount up to 10%+ ROI 8%/year × 3 years

The unit is “as if already rented,” and the income is immediately included in the price

All previous phases were sold out before sales even started