  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Starting from $111,400

Residential complex Starting from $111,400

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$112,000
;
20
ID: 28017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

🖼  A super unique opportunity for investors 

Starting from $111,400 

 High capital growth potential + stable rental income from day one!
 Ideal for long-term or daily rentals, with the opportunity to receive 8% per annum immediately, even during the construction phase.

 SAMANA HILLS 3

Resort project with private pools in each unit
 Dubai Industrial City (near Dubai South / Expo City)

 The previous 2 phases sold out in a few hours
 Trendy, modern product with maximum wow factor and minimum entry

 MORE THAN 40 AMENITIES IN THE COMPLEX:

– Private pools in each unit
– Infinity pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas
– Indoor & outdoor gym
– Open-air cinema
– Children's pool, playground
– Lounge areas, sunken seating, balconies
– Panoramic windows, designer interiors

 STARTING PRICES (with 100% payment + ROI 8%/year × 3 years)

 Studio from AED 409,200 (~USD 111,400)

 ~422 sq. ft. (~39 sq. m.)
 With private pool
 Price includes advance income for 3 years of rental at 8%/year

Other options:
— AED 465,000 (~USD 126,500) with 100% payment without ROI
— AED 620,000 with 8-year installment plan. 1% per month

 

 1 Bedroom from AED 574,200 (~USD 156,200)

 ~585 sq. ft. (~54 sq. m.)
 With private pool

 Other options:
— AED 652,500 with 100% payment without ROI
— AED 870,000 with installment plan

 2 Bedroom also available upon request

 3 PAYMENT OPTIONS:

 Installment plan up to 8 years
— From 10–20% at the start
— Then only 1%/month, directly to the developer
— No bank, no mortgage, no checks

 100% payment → discount up to −25%
 100% payment with a discount up to 10%+ ROI 8%/year × 3 years
The unit is “as if already rented,” and the income is immediately included in the price 

 All previous phases were sold out before sales even started

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 809.0
Price per m², USD 287
Apartment price, USD 231,999

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Starting from $111,400
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$112,000
