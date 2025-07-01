Residential complex New residential complex Camden with access to a wide range of services and amenities, Town Square area, Dubai, UAE

Camden is a new embodiment of modern living in the heart of the dynamic Town Square area. Just a few steps away is the green expanse of the main park, where in the morning you can hear the singing of birds and the laughter of children, and in the evenings - the lights of cozy cafes twinkle. The complex itself greets you with laconic architecture in a warm natural palette.

Next to the residential buildings there is a modern fitness center: here you can start the day with an energetic workout and meet the dawn, watching the city gradually wake up. A little further away the water of the pool sparkles. Children's playgrounds become a place of endless adventures, and the barbecue area gathers friends and neighbors for heartfelt conversations.

When you buy a residence in Camden, you invest not just in square meters, but in a lifestyle that combines style, comfort and a sense of freedom. Allow yourself to live where each new day is filled with fresh air, prospects and the warmth of a real home.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 50/50

10% - June 2025

10% - August 2025

10% - February 2026

10% - August 2026

10% - February 2027

50% - upon project delivery (March 2028)

Features of the flats

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are offered for purchase. Inside the residences, the kitchens are already equipped with all the necessary household appliances. Open layouts fill the rooms with natural light, creating an atmosphere of lightness during the day and coziness in the evening.