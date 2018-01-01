  1. Realting.com
Empire Suites

Dubai, UAE
from
€223,574
;
21
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.

One-bedroom premium apartments with advanced infrastructure at Empire Suites in Jumeirah Village Circle!

The apartments are fully furnished!

Of the premium amenities are: fully furnished rooms, plumbing from Italy, private pools and cinemas on the terrace. The complex includes: a business center, a restaurant, a pool for adults and children, a sauna, a jacuzzi, an aqua gym, a zone for jogging, a barbecue area, mini golf, children's play areas.

The complex is just a 5-minute walk from the park, also close to the shopping centers of Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Emirates Mall.

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
50% - under construction
40% - upon completion
It is possible to receive VNZH!

We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
14
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 77.0
Price per m², EUR 4,182
Apartment price, EUR 321,998
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 259.0
Price per m², EUR 5,782
Apartment price, EUR 1,50M
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Empire Suites
Other complexes
