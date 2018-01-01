  1. Realting.com
  Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE

€219,545
About the complex

The project is equipped with studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and a swimming pool. This innovative design development by Samana Developers offers 3 amenity podiums and a 16-storey façade. Every aspect of the residence has been carefully considered to create a harmonious and contemporary living environment, making it an iconic landmark in JVC. The project's proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road provides quick connectivity to the vibrant city centres.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: basketball court; outdoor cinema; steam room and sauna; Jacuzzi; shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JVC is a comfortable green neighbourhood popular for expats, with a wide range of schools, kindergartens, parks, supermarkets and clinics.

JSS International School, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Circle Mall, Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Also, the complex has easy access to the famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Garden metro station.

