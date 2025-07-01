Apartment in a new building Binghatti Circle

Binghatti Circle is a landmark residential development by Binghatti Developers, set to become the tallest tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. Rising over 60 floors, this striking tower will feature studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, offering a blend of architectural elegance and practical living.

With a planned structure of two basements, a ground floor, four podium levels for parking, and 58 residential floors topped with mechanical and rooftop spaces, Binghatti Circle is designed for both luxury and efficiency. The tower is scheduled for completion in Q2 2027, with starting prices from AED 674,999 for studios, AED 1.05M for 1-bedroom units, AED 1.6M for 2-bedrooms, and AED 2.3M for 3-bedroom apartments.

Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including multiple swimming pools for adults and children, a high-tech fitness center, jogging and cycling tracks, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, kids' splash zones, and 24/7 concierge and security services. Retail outlets on the ground floor and select smart home features enhance daily convenience.

Strategically located in the heart of JVC, Binghatti Circle offers quick access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, placing Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina all within close reach.

Backed by Binghatti’s strong track record in timely project delivery and innovative design, Binghatti Circle presents a compelling investment opportunity in a rapidly growing neighborhood. It combines high-rise luxury living with practical pricing, smart layouts, and community-focused amenities — all in one of Dubai’s most in-demand areas.

PROPERTY TYPE:

Residential, Retail & Commercial

PLOT AREA: 6421.58 SQ.M / 69121.24 SQFT

DESCRIPTION: 2B + G + 4P + 58 FLOORS + 3 MECH. + 3 STR. + ROOF

NUMBER OF UNITS:

Studio: 250

1 Bedroom: 504

2 Bedroom: 16

3 Bedroom: 6

TOTAL UNITS: