  United Arab Emirates
Apartment in a new building Binghatti Circle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,255
25/06/2025
$209,255
25/06/2025
$232,506
24
ID: 26549
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    58

About the complex

Binghatti Circle is a landmark residential development by Binghatti Developers, set to become the tallest tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. Rising over 60 floors, this striking tower will feature studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, offering a blend of architectural elegance and practical living.

With a planned structure of two basements, a ground floor, four podium levels for parking, and 58 residential floors topped with mechanical and rooftop spaces, Binghatti Circle is designed for both luxury and efficiency. The tower is scheduled for completion in Q2 2027, with starting prices from AED 674,999 for studios, AED 1.05M for 1-bedroom units, AED 1.6M for 2-bedrooms, and AED 2.3M for 3-bedroom apartments.

Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including multiple swimming pools for adults and children, a high-tech fitness center, jogging and cycling tracks, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, kids' splash zones, and 24/7 concierge and security services. Retail outlets on the ground floor and select smart home features enhance daily convenience.

Strategically located in the heart of JVC, Binghatti Circle offers quick access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, placing Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina all within close reach.

Backed by Binghatti’s strong track record in timely project delivery and innovative design, Binghatti Circle presents a compelling investment opportunity in a rapidly growing neighborhood. It combines high-rise luxury living with practical pricing, smart layouts, and community-focused amenities — all in one of Dubai’s most in-demand areas.

 

PROPERTY TYPE:

  • Residential, Retail & Commercial
  • PLOT AREA: 6421.58 SQ.M / 69121.24 SQFT
  • DESCRIPTION: 2B + G + 4P + 58 FLOORS + 3 MECH. + 3 STR. + ROOF

NUMBER OF UNITS:

  • Studio: 250
  • 1 Bedroom: 504
  • 2 Bedroom: 16
  • 3 Bedroom: 6

TOTAL UNITS:

  • Residential Units: 776
  • Offices: 31
  • Shops (Ground Floor): 15

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

