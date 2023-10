Dubai, UAE

from €3,17M

354 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Thyme — a new development phase in the Central Park community. The project will become part of the City Walk creative space. The construction of real estate is carried out by one of the leading developers in the UAE — company Meraas. Completion is planned in the third quarter of 2026. All apartments in the project will include their own lobby, pantry, equipped kitchen area, fitted wardrobes and at least one balcony. Residences with two or more bedrooms will be supplemented by a toilet room in the main bedroom, and with 3-4 bedrooms — a room for servants. All apartments in the project are distinguished by modern design, spacious layouts and panoramic windows. Residents will be able to enjoy natural light and enjoy beautiful views of landscaped gardens and parks. The future residents of the modern Thyme complex are offered a wide selection of amenities in the territory: - pools and water playgrounds; - tread and bike paths; - gym and fitness simulators in the fresh air; - spa area and sauna; - studios for yoga classes; - sports multifunctional venues. You can get together with family and friends in the play area, club house with a view of the park or on the barbecue area. At this time, children will have fun in kindergarten, in the pool or on the playground. The project will also have a zone for walking in the fresh air with pets, a separate park for residents and even a mini-field for playing golf. Location: 5-15 minutes Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai 20-30 minutes Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Airport, La Mer Beach The Community Central Park, which will be part of Thyme, is conveniently located between the Al Wasl Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. This location will provide future residents with quick and convenient access to all important locations of the emirate. A shopping trip to the popular Dubai Mall will take 10 minutes. It will take the same time to get to the Downtown Dubai attractions. La Mer Beach is 20 – 25 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport will also take about 25 minutes by car.