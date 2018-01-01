  1. Realting.com
  Residence Marriott Residences with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€450,817

About the complex

The residence features an underground garage, a garden and a swimming pool, a spa center, a fitness center, a lounge area, a kids' club, a conference room.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
