Residence Marriott Residences with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €519,999

74–126 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

The Highbury consists of two 29-story premium buildings from the Ellington Properties developer. It is located in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid City ( MBR City ) and offers to buy a number of studios with an exquisite design and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms. Pricing more spacious and luxurious real estate can choose from duplexes with 3 – 4 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. The living area of the presented property varies from 39 square meters. m to 488 square meters. m. Residents on the upper floors, where premium duplexes are located, are distinguished by a more extravagant and luxurious design. All property in The Highbury will be equipped with private balconies overlooking Burj Khalifa / Ras Al Khor or Crystal Lagoon / community of villas. Infrastructure: - pool; - a relaxation area with sun loungers; - arbors; - a zone with soft drinks by the pool; - lounge and relaxation area; - barbecue area; - basketball court; - an open children's play area and a splashing platform; - library; - indoor lounge and open-air cinema. - yoga studio; - fitness studio; - Women's and men's spa rooms; - open club lounge. Location: The Highbury by Ellington Properties will be located in close proximity to Al Ain – Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road with a trip to Meydan One Street and Nad Al Sheba, which provide easy access to the most popular places in Dubai. At the same time, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, as well as other popular locations, can be reached in less than 20 minutes. It is worth noting that the complex under construction will be adjacent to the Creek Vistas Grande – a first-class residential project from the developer Sobha Realty. The following social infrastructure facilities are within walking distance of The Highbury: - Central Park. - Shavers Gent Salon ( male hairdresser ). - Samartz Beauty Lounge ( beauty salon ). - PALMA Cafe. - Chisel N Stride Fitness Studio ( Fitness Studio ). - Aster Pharmacy ( pharmacy ). - Yallamart ( 24/7 store ).