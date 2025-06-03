Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

SAMANA Hills South is the unique complex, located in the repidly developing area of Dubai South. The interiors of the residences are the embodiment of understated elegance. Spacious layouts, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and carefully selected materials create the serene and cozy atmosphere. Soft, neutral colours, quality flooring, designer lighting and modern finishing solutions make the space, which makes you want to spend all your time in. All apartments are equipped with smart control systems, making living not only comfortable, but also sophisticated. They are houses, where you feel inspiration, tranquility and complete unity with yourself.

Every detail is focused so as to turn your everyday life into a string of excellent impressions. Sunlight through floor-to-ceiling windows, birdsong in the green gardens and the feeling of airiness meet you in the morning. You can spend time by the pool, recharge the batteries in the wellness center or go in for sports in the modern fitness studios. In the evening, you can enjoy the atmosphere of a cozy lounge with your loved ones or watch a film in the outdoor cinema. The true world of adventures is created for children: bright play areas, safe swimming pools and soft coating areas allow children to play, develop and make friends. It's the ideal place for a family, for investment, for those, who are looking for more than just accommodation.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

aqua fitness and jacuzzi

outdoor cinema

gym

sports ground

yoga and meditation areas

wellness center

sauna and steam bath

kids' playground

landscaped gardens

recreation and communication spaces

modern smart technologies in every apartment

spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 20/80

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is strategically located next to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) offering excellent connectivity across Dubai and easy access to Abu Dhabi.

15 – 20 minutes

Al Maktoum International Airport

Dubai Investment Park

Dubai Marina

Dubai Parks & Resorts

The Outlet Village

20 – 30 minutes

Expo City Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Residence

IBN Batuta Mall

Mall of the Emirates

Motor City

Jebel Ali

30 – 40 minutes