Residential complex Townhouses in a new residence LIV Maritime with swimming pools, a mini golf course and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
18
ID: 23209
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414563
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

LIV Maritime by Liv Developers is the unique project, embodying the essence of modern luxury and exceptional comfort. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Dubai Maritime City and offers the impressive range of spacious apartments, elegant townhouses, and refined duplexes. Every accommodation is designed in such a way as to ensure maximum convenience and give the owners breathtaking panoramic views of Arabian Gulf, magnificent yachts of Port Rashid, and flashing lights of Downtown Dubai.

The complex architecture is carefully thought out to the last detail: sophisticated facades, spacious terrace, and innovative technologies, including "Smart Home" system, create the harmonious combination of aesthetics and functionality.

The residential complex offers its residents the exceptional amenities: a wonderful swimming pool, modern fitness areas, exquisite lounge and entertainment areas. Every kitchen is equipped with branded appliances and designer finishing, underlining the highest life quality.

Amenities:

  • "Smart Home" system
  • swimming pool
  • fitness area
  • lounge and entertainment areas

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 10/35/55

Features of the flats

Finishing and furniture with branded appliances in the kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Rashid Yachts & Marina - 5 minutes
  • J1 Beach - 10 minutes
  • La Mer - 10 minutes
  • Restaurants - 10 minutes
  • Beach Clubs - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Healthcare City - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Business Bay - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Golf Courses & Parks - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

