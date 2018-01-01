Stylish residence Mag 330 with a swimming pool and a spa center, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio, located in Arjan, known as Dolce Vita by Vincitore Real Estate Development.
Key Highlights;
Experience the Royal Italian lifestyle at Arjan, Dubailand
Seamless connectivity & easy access via major highways
World-class development with style architecture & design
Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available at ease
World of amenities in every range of sports & entertainment
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 461 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Open Kitchen
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health Care Centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden
Spa & Sauna room
Community Hall
Hospital area
School & Institute
Sports court
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,475 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Sports court
Yoga & Meditation
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Hospital
Location Nearby;
Dubai Mall – 05 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
Dubai Marina – 25 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 1 bedroom - 1 bath - Unfurnished - Size: 816 sq. M. ft / 76 sq.m - Pool view - Laundry room - Open kitchen - BBQ area - Pool - gym - Restaurants and outlets - Medical center - Children's games - Park and recreation area - Restaurant and cafe - Running and cycling - Room spa and saunas - Water activities - Shops and supermarkets - A place for yoga and meditation - Fitness club - School and Institute
Location:
- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall