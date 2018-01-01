  1. Realting.com
  3. Stylish residence Mag 330 with a swimming pool and a spa center, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

Stylish residence Mag 330 with a swimming pool and a spa center, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€209,451
About the complex

The L-shaped residence features a swimming pool of 335 m2, a spa center with a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a gym, a lounge area, a yoga studio, a park and kids' playgrounds.

Completion - end of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Autodrome Dubai - 8 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 45 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

