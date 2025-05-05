Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Maimoon Gardens is a premium residential complex by Fakhruddin Properties in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project consists of two high-rise towers and offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The complex is focused on those, who are looking for comfortable accommodation in a modern area with well-developed infrastructure and a convenient access to key landmarks of the city.
The main features of Maimoon Gardens are spacious layouts, quality finishing, and thought-out zoning. There are apartments for both young professionals and families with children here. The complex is surrounded by shops, schools, medical and sports facilities, making it ideal for permanent residence.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Payment plan 35/65Features of the flats
Fully furnished, smart homeLocation and nearby infrastructure
Maimoon Gardens attracts those, who appreciate comfort and convenient location in Dubai. JVC is notable for good transport accessibility: just 20 minutes to Dubai Marina, 24 minutes to the city center, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 17 minutes to Burj Al Arab.