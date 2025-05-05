  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$409,679
18/05/2025
$413,277
17/05/2025
$411,750
16/05/2025
$412,026
14/05/2025
$415,345
13/05/2025
$410,914
11/05/2025
$410,029
10/05/2025
$411,400
09/05/2025
$408,059
08/05/2025
$406,575
07/05/2025
$407,975
14/04/2025
$406,143
13/04/2025
$406,381
12/04/2025
$407,898
11/04/2025
$417,116
10/04/2025
$418,816
09/04/2025
$420,922
08/04/2025
$420,659
06/04/2025
$420,905
05/04/2025
$417,071
04/04/2025
$422,646
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22556
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410995
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Maimoon Gardens is a premium residential complex by Fakhruddin Properties in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project consists of two high-rise towers and offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The complex is focused on those, who are looking for comfortable accommodation in a modern area with well-developed infrastructure and a convenient access to key landmarks of the city.

The main features of Maimoon Gardens are spacious layouts, quality finishing, and thought-out zoning. There are apartments for both young professionals and families with children here. The complex is surrounded by shops, schools, medical and sports facilities, making it ideal for permanent residence.

Amenities:

  • fresh air
  • water supply advanced technologies
  • Smart Home
  • organic greenhouse
  • green wall
  • waste disposal
  • zen garden and yoga and meditation areas
  • e-vehicles charging station
  • sports ground
  • badminton court
  • paddle tennis court
  • squash court
  • table tennis
  • hall
  • steam bath and sauna
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue areas
  • sun loungers
  • cascade waterfall
  • lazy river
  • swimming pool

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan 35/65

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Maimoon Gardens attracts those, who appreciate comfort and convenient location in Dubai. JVC is notable for good transport accessibility: just 20 minutes to Dubai Marina, 24 minutes to the city center, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 17 minutes to Burj Al Arab.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Golf Ridges at Sobha One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,83M
Apartment building Cloud Tower by Tiger
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$315,051
Residential complex Azizi Amber
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,342
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Residences — luxury high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a yacht club in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,39M
Apartment building Ocean House by Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,04M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$409,679
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Riviera Monaco Penthouse Bugatti by Binghatti
Apartment building Riviera Monaco Penthouse Bugatti by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$14,16M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 43
Experience Unmatched Luxury: Bugatti Residences at Binghatti, Dubai. Welcome to the epitome of sophistication and exclusivity at Bugatti Residences in Binghatti, where the fusion of elegance meets the esteemed Bugatti and Binghatti brands in luxury real estate. This extraordinary partners…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$815,127
We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views. The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$700,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 66
Premium Iconic Tower apartments in Dubai internet city! High rental income - from 6.4% in $! For living, resale and rental! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah! Due date - 3 quarters. 2027 Amenities: view Infinity pool on the 40th floor,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications