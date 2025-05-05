Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Maimoon Gardens is a premium residential complex by Fakhruddin Properties in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project consists of two high-rise towers and offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The complex is focused on those, who are looking for comfortable accommodation in a modern area with well-developed infrastructure and a convenient access to key landmarks of the city.

The main features of Maimoon Gardens are spacious layouts, quality finishing, and thought-out zoning. There are apartments for both young professionals and families with children here. The complex is surrounded by shops, schools, medical and sports facilities, making it ideal for permanent residence.

Amenities:

fresh air

water supply advanced technologies

Smart Home

organic greenhouse

green wall

waste disposal

zen garden and yoga and meditation areas

e-vehicles charging station

sports ground

badminton court

paddle tennis court

squash court

table tennis

hall

steam bath and sauna

kids' playground

barbecue areas

sun loungers

cascade waterfall

lazy river

swimming pool

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan 35/65

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Maimoon Gardens attracts those, who appreciate comfort and convenient location in Dubai. JVC is notable for good transport accessibility: just 20 minutes to Dubai Marina, 24 minutes to the city center, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 17 minutes to Burj Al Arab.