  Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Voxa with swimming pools and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$173,457
08/05/2025
$173,457
07/05/2025
$174,054
;
9
ID: 25879
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451821
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The unique residential project, which redefines urban life, is situated in the heart of one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Triangle. VOXA is not just a place for living, it's a hot spot for those, who aim for harmony between vibrant urban energy and cozy atmosphere of the community. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with 4 bedrooms and panoramic views are available.

Begin your morning with a run along the equipped jogging track, and then energize while practising yoga in the zen garden. Immerse yourself in tranquility and comfort at the lounge area, plunge into the crystal-clear swimming pool or relax at the beach directly outside the house. Play areas and a separate pool are waiting for children. And there is also a private pet park. If you're an active lifestyle follower, the complex offers a paddle court, a mini golf and a fully equipped gym. In the evening, you can meet with your loved ones at the barbecue area or watch a film outdoors. In the territory of the complex, there are modern co-working spaces - the ideal solution for freelancers and businessmen.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • paddle courts
  • outdoor cinema
  • gym
  • lounge areas
  • jacuzzi and pergolas
  • pet park
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • mini golf
  • zen garden
  • jogging track

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 65/35 (after completion)

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is strategically located: the way to Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and the main highways of the city, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, will take just a few minutes. It makes VOXA not only the ideal place for living, but also an extremely attractive property for investment: high rental potential and steady demand from tenants and buyers are ensured.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

