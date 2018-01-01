  1. Realting.com
  New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€917,531
About the complex

The residence features gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe, a fitness center, a lounge area and a games room.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 km (13 minutes)
  • Downtown Dubai - 26 km (19 minutes)
  • Dubai Mall - 25 km (18 minutes)
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti from Binghatti Properties — an amazing 52-story project with a collection of branded residences. The complex includes 182 luxury residences on 43 residential floors: apartments with 2 – 4 bedrooms and a special Sky Mansion Penthouses Collection. Potential investors will be able to choose the style of residence to their liking from the presented options: Cannes with two bedrooms, St Tropez with three bedrooms and Monaco — with four bedrooms. The area of real estate varies from 1,080 sq.m to 3,362 square meters. m. All residences are presented in a configuration with a private pool, a jacuzzi, a maid's room, a pantry, etc. Penthouse owners will have access to private and 10 parking spaces. All residences will be made in an individual design. The development of interiors combines modern and natural elements with exquisite modeling and smooth fashionable lamps. All surfaces and interior details are distinguished by quality and sophistication. The interiors are made in shades of blue, gray and chocolate using marble, calakatts, wood, matte nets and dense chrome. Residential premises will be filled with light due to panoramic windows and luxurious ceilings up to 4.2 m high. Infrastructure: The future residents of Bugatti Residences by Binghatti will be offered a wide selection of premium services and amenities located on the complex: a swimming pool, a private beach in the style of the French Riviera, a health club, a zone for private events, F&B establishments, spa, personal trainer services and a modern fitness center. The complex provides a special VIP lounge, jacuzzi and spa services only for residents. Location: 5-15 minutes Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, DIFC, Museum of The Future, City Walk 20-30 minutes Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) The new Bugatti Residences by Binghatti complex will be located directly on Al A'amal St. It will take no more than five minutes to get to Sheikh Zayed Road by private transport. On one of the main highways of Dubai, you can quickly get to all the locations of the emirate. The road to Dubai Mall and other popular Downtown Dubai locations will be 5 – 10 minutes by car. For 10 – 15 minutes, you can reach the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, City Walk Pedestrian Quarter and Museum of The Future. Travel time to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will be 20 minutes. You will need no more than 25 minutes to get to popular locations in the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah areas.
Starting price: 2,249,117 AED Payment Plan: 10% on booking 35% during construction 5% transfer 50% 5 years after handover Completion date: Q4 2025 Type of apartments: 2 bedrooms – 1370 to 3500 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms – 1700 to 2360 sq. ft .
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oxford Boulevard by Iran Developers Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,250 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Health care centre Kid's play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Sports court Spa & Sauna room Cycling, Jogging & Running track Fitness centre Location Nearby; Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins The Walk JBR – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins  
