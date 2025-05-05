  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New high-rise Altitude Residence with swimming pools on the bank of the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise Altitude Residence with swimming pools on the bank of the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,579
18/05/2025
$910,579
17/05/2025
$907,215
16/05/2025
$907,823
14/05/2025
$915,133
13/05/2025
$905,374
11/05/2025
$903,422
10/05/2025
$906,442
09/05/2025
$899,080
08/05/2025
$895,810
07/05/2025
$898,898
14/04/2025
$913,380
13/04/2025
$913,917
12/04/2025
$917,329
11/04/2025
$938,056
10/04/2025
$941,879
09/04/2025
$946,618
08/04/2025
$946,026
06/04/2025
$946,578
05/04/2025
$937,956
04/04/2025
$950,495
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14737
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2349230
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We offer luxury luminous apartments with views of the canal and Burj Khalifa.

The residence features swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, lounge areas.

Completion - 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Clinic - 11 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 11 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ESSENL1FE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$203,075
Residential complex Empire Livings
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,840
Residential complex Equiti Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$259,254
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,876
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$660,575
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise Altitude Residence with swimming pools on the bank of the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,579
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$177,147
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Baltimore Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Baltimore Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,471
Baltimore is a residential project, which will become not only a place for life, but the real source of inspiration and coziness. This project ideally combines everything necessary for comfortable and active life in the modern city. Located in the prestigious and picturesque surroundings, it…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pearl House III
Residential complex Pearl House III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,004
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
Apartments with a high rate of return in the new project Pearl House 3 from Imtiaz! For living, resale and rental (ROI - 10.3% in $)! Income from resale - up to 21%! The apartments are fully furnished! Due date - 1st quarter. 2026 Amenities: Rooftop swimming pool, gym, games room with pool…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications