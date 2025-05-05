  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New residential complex Golf Edge with a golf course and swimming pools close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Golf Edge with a golf course and swimming pools close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7
Media Media
  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Dive into the world of luxury and harmony with nature in Golf Edge, the exclusive residential project in the heart of Emaar South.

Elegant minimalism, nude shades and spacious interiors create cozy and elegant atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows open breathtaking views of the golf course, giving the feeling of infinite space and freedom. Refines apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and townhouses with 3 bedrooms are available. Every residence has high-quality finishing materials, designer solutions and built-in kitchen appliances - all these make life not only comfortable, but also stylish.

A world-class 18-hole golf course, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, infinity pools, yoga areas, kids' playgrounds, a clubhouse with a lounge area, multifunctional spaces for meetings and events are waiting for you. Begin your day with a morning run along picturesque paths, and in the evening enjoy dinner in the stylish restaurants with panoramic views or make barbecue with your friends outdoors.

Families will appreciate proximity of schools and kids' playgrounds, and those, who like privacy - the serene atmosphere of green landscapes.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • jogging track
  • sports ground and fitness center
  • yoga area
  • kids' playground
  • landscaped territory with a lawn
  • breathtaking views of the golf course
  • barbecue area
  • multifunctional room
  • clubhouse
  • golf course

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan - 80/20

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, fully fitted kitchens

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes drive
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Abu Dhabi city center - 50 minutes drive

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

