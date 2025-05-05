Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to Cove Grand - th e elegant residential complex, buried in verdure of the park area, in the heart of the cozy and dynamically developing family area of Dubailand. It's not just a place for life - it's a space, where everything is thought out to the last detail for those, who appreciate harmony, comfort and style. Modern architecture, thought-out layouts and perfect zoning create the atmosphere of refined luxury.

The great advantage of the project is the fact, that residences - from studios to spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms - are fully furnished. It allows to move in and begin to receive rental income immediately after transfer without unnecessary costs and awaiting.

Infrastructure of the complex impresses with its diversity and is created for full-quality, vibrant and active life. Residents will be able to enjoy recreation by the swimming pools for children and adults, to spend evenings in the outdoor lounge areas and to make cozy meetings with friends in the picturesque barbecue area. For active lifestyle, there is a modern, fully equipped gym and mini golf. Your children will be thrilled with the spacious playground, and the whole family will be able to spend time viewing films in the outdoor cinema.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

equipped gym

modern clubhouse

outdoor lounge areas

picturesque barbecue area

mini golf

kids' playground

cinema

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50, 70/30 (payment plan after completion)

Features of the flats

Furniture is included

Location and nearby infrastructure

The convenient location close to Palm Jebel Ali and Jebel Ali ensures perfect transport accessibility and proximity to all important facilities.