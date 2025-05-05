  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,762
14/04/2025
$187,251
13/04/2025
$187,361
12/04/2025
$188,060
11/04/2025
$192,309
10/04/2025
$193,093
09/04/2025
$194,064
;
2
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25711
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446368
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Cove Grand - th e elegant residential complex, buried in verdure of the park area, in the heart of the cozy and dynamically developing family area of Dubailand. It's not just a place for life - it's a space, where everything is thought out to the last detail for those, who appreciate harmony, comfort and style. Modern architecture, thought-out layouts and perfect zoning create the atmosphere of refined luxury.

The great advantage of the project is the fact, that residences - from studios to spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms - are fully furnished. It allows to move in and begin to receive rental income immediately after transfer without unnecessary costs and awaiting.

Infrastructure of the complex impresses with its diversity and is created for full-quality, vibrant and active life. Residents will be able to enjoy recreation by the swimming pools for children and adults, to spend evenings in the outdoor lounge areas and to make cozy meetings with friends in the picturesque barbecue area. For active lifestyle, there is a modern, fully equipped gym and mini golf. Your children will be thrilled with the spacious playground, and the whole family will be able to spend time viewing films in the outdoor cinema.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • equipped gym
  • modern clubhouse
  • outdoor lounge areas
  • picturesque barbecue area
  • mini golf
  • kids' playground
  • cinema

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50, 70/30 (payment plan after completion)

Features of the flats

Furniture is included

Location and nearby infrastructure

The convenient location close to Palm Jebel Ali and Jebel Ali ensures perfect transport accessibility and proximity to all important facilities.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,762
