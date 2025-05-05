Residential complex New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Q Gardens Aliya is a new residential complex from AYS Developers. Discover a new standard of living at Jumeirah Village Circle. Enjoy spacious, bright apartments with modern design and premium finishes. A wide selection of studio apartments and premium 1-bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Enjoy a variety of leisure facilities, including a rooftop swimming pool and a fully equipped gym. The surrounding area has a developed social and domestic infrastructure.

The residence features a sauna and a steam bath, a roof-top swimming pool, a kids' playground and a play room, a barbecue area and a lounge area in the garden, a business lounge with co-working areas and meeting rooms, a bar and a panoramic view of the city, a cinema, a gym, around-the-clock concierge service, a heated infinity pool with a waterfall, two outdoor jacuzzis, yoga and meditation areas, a jogging track.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Italian kitchen cabinetry

High ceilings

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Siemens appliances

Dubai Marina - 8 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 12 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 8 minutes

