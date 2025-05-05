  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$262,540
14/04/2025
$261,390
13/04/2025
$261,544
12/04/2025
$262,518
11/04/2025
$268,452
10/04/2025
$269,546
09/04/2025
$270,898
08/04/2025
$270,731
06/04/2025
$270,890
05/04/2025
$268,423
04/04/2025
$272,008
03/04/2025
$275,025
02/04/2025
$274,447
01/04/2025
$273,825
30/03/2025
$272,987
29/03/2025
$275,026
28/03/2025
$276,029
27/03/2025
$275,062
26/03/2025
$274,890
25/03/2025
$273,950
24/03/2025
$273,013
;
9
Media Media
Location

About the complex

Q Gardens Aliya is a new residential complex from AYS Developers. Discover a new standard of living at Jumeirah Village Circle. Enjoy spacious, bright apartments with modern design and premium finishes. A wide selection of studio apartments and premium 1-bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Enjoy a variety of leisure facilities, including a rooftop swimming pool and a fully equipped gym. The surrounding area has a developed social and domestic infrastructure.

The residence features a sauna and a steam bath, a roof-top swimming pool, a kids' playground and a play room, a barbecue area and a lounge area in the garden, a business lounge with co-working areas and meeting rooms, a bar and a panoramic view of the city, a cinema, a gym, around-the-clock concierge service, a heated infinity pool with a waterfall, two outdoor jacuzzis, yoga and meditation areas, a jogging track.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Italian kitchen cabinetry
  • High ceilings
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Siemens appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 8 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 12 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 8 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

