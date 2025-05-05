  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Lazord, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Lazord, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$325,882
14/04/2025
$323,869
13/04/2025
$324,059
12/04/2025
$325,269
11/04/2025
$332,618
10/04/2025
$333,973
09/04/2025
$335,654
08/04/2025
$335,445
06/04/2025
$335,640
05/04/2025
$332,582
04/04/2025
$337,029
03/04/2025
$340,766
02/04/2025
$340,049
01/04/2025
$339,279
30/03/2025
$338,236
29/03/2025
$340,765
28/03/2025
$342,010
27/03/2025
$340,812
26/03/2025
$340,598
25/03/2025
$339,435
24/03/2025
$338,285
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21556
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391011
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Lazord Residences is a new exclusive residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Majan Dubailand. The project offers a limited amount of premium apartments with the unique design and high comfort level.

What's so special about this project?
  • Private swimming pool at the balcony: every apartment is equipped with a private swimming pool, allowing to enjoy swimming at any time.
  • Smart Home: modern technologies make home controlling convenient and safe.
  • Premium finishing: European kitchen appliances and high-quality materials create the atmosphere of luxury.
  • Wide variety of amenities: gym, spa center, kids' playground, cinema, and more.

Features

  • video surveillance
  • gym
  • swimming pool
  • communal spa salon
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 20/80.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Only kitchen and kitchen appliances included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the well-developing area of Dubailand, close to different facilities and road junctions.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$257,425
Residential complex Bounty Island
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,500
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$375,494
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,15M
Residential complex New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$592,614
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Lazord, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$325,882
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise Galaxy Residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New low-rise Galaxy Residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$452,408
Binghatti Galaxy is a new residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) offering studios and 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. The building is distinguished by attention to detail, high quality materials, modern technology and energy-efficient solutions. Residents can enjoy attractive a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Concept 7
Residential complex Concept 7
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$322,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the new Concept 7 Residences project in a popular area of ​​Dubai! A sought-after JVC area! Great option for living, resale and rental! Fully furnished! Infrastructure: swimming pool, children's pool, gym, yoga room, sauna, steam bath, coffee shop, pet park. Location: Jumeira…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Cosmopolitan
Residential complex Cosmopolitan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$667,908
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Area 137–212 m²
7 real estate objects 7
The residential complex Cosmopolitan is located on the shores of a lagoon with crystal-clear water, surrounded by three green parks. The project comprises three towers offering stunning views of Dubai and the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. With spacious contemporary-style apar…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications