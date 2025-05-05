Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Lazord, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Lazord Residences is a new exclusive residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Majan Dubailand. The project offers a limited amount of premium apartments with the unique design and high comfort level.

Private swimming pool at the balcony: every apartment is equipped with a private swimming pool, allowing to enjoy swimming at any time.

Smart Home: modern technologies make home controlling convenient and safe.

Premium finishing: European kitchen appliances and high-quality materials create the atmosphere of luxury.

Wide variety of amenities: gym, spa center, kids' playground, cinema, and more.

What's so special about this project?

Features

video surveillance

gym

swimming pool

communal spa salon

kids' playground

barbecue area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 20/80.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Only kitchen and kitchen appliances included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the well-developing area of Dubailand, close to different facilities and road junctions.