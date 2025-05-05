Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Lazord, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Lazord Residences is a new exclusive residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Majan Dubailand. The project offers a limited amount of premium apartments with the unique design and high comfort level.What's so special about this project?
Features
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.
Payment plan - 20/80.Facilities and equipment in the house
Only kitchen and kitchen appliances included.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located in the well-developing area of Dubailand, close to different facilities and road junctions.