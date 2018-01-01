  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Muraba Residences

Muraba Residences

Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.

Apartments for the coastal residential complex of the premium class Muraba Residences on the island of Palm Jumeirah.

The apartments include spacious equipped kitchens and bathrooms, as well as panoramic windows overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai.

Facilities of the residential complex: landscaped beach 20 meters, a landscape pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, an indoor gym with modern equipment; Vitality pool, steam bath, covered parking, concierge service.

The Muraba Residences project is close to attractions and major infrastructure:

- Dubai Mall 30 minutes by car;
- The Walk JBR – in 25 minutes;
- Burj Al Arab – in 25 minutes;
- Ibn Battuta Mall – in 25 minutes;
- Mall of Emirates – in 25 minutes.

The average payback is 5.55% per annum.
Payment Plan:
10% - booking
90% - within 30 days after booking

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 181.0
Price per m², EUR 12,525
Apartment price, EUR 2,27M
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Samana Skyros | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€430,000
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,000
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Avenue | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€377,000
Residential complex New residence Pearl House 2 with a swimming pool and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€214,724
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€690,489
You are viewing
Muraba Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Oxford Boulevard | JVC
Apartment building Studio | Oxford Boulevard | JVC
Dubai, UAE
from
€140,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio, located in Oxford Boulevard, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Key Highlights; Optimized for a new generation of residents Bestowed with some of the finest amenities Residence to have stylish interiors & premium finish Situated right next to some of the iconic landmarks Part of a vibrant & exciting neighbourhood Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 450 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Sports court Spa & Sauna room Cycling, Jogging & Running track Fitness centre For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex The Embankment Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Embankment Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€670,142
Agency: TRANIO
Premium apartments with 1-4 bedrooms in a hotel-residential complex adjacent to the important business community Uptown Dubai. Furnished residences with quality designer finishes, spacious bedrooms and large balconies. Each apartment boasts superb views of Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Islands. The residence features a swimming pools and a hot tub, a fitness center, concierge service, a spa center, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages Installments 80/20: 20% – upon booking; 60% – while construction is underway; 20% – after the project is completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes Burj Khalifa — 25 minutes Downtown Dubai — 25 minutes Mall of Emirates — 18 minutes Palm Jumeirah — 18 minutes Dubai Marina — 22 minutes Autodrome — 9 minutes
Residential complex Creek Gate
Residential complex Creek Gate
Dubai, UAE
from
€695,063
Area 97–139 m²
2 properties 2
APARTMENTS IN THE MINING INTEGRATED FOR THE MOST BENEFITER! Creek Gate is a new high-rise premium residential complex, a collection of magnificent apartments located in the picturesque and attractive area of Dubai - Dubai Creek Harbor, on the banks of Dubai Creek Harbor Harbor, next to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.   INFRASTRUCT: - parking; - pool; - playground for children; - gym; - security and video surveillance; - spa; - recreation area; - restaurants; - shops. Location: Next to Creek Rise is: - Beach Creek Beach; - Marina Creek; - Hotel VIDA; - Central Park; - Dubai Creek Tower; -Trade center Dubai Square; - Wildlife Reserve Ras Al Khor. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects . We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!  
Realting.com
Go