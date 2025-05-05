  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Sun City with green areas and sports grounds, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Deira, United Arab Emirates
;
2
Media Media
ID: 21703
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391571
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Town
    Deira
  • Metro
    Al Rigga (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Union (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Damac Sun City is a new premium residential complex by Damac properties in the dynamically developing area of Dubailand. This project offers the exclusive collection of townhouses.

What makes Damac Sun City special?

  • Harmony with nature: the project is created with a focus on connection to nature. Green areas, natural materials and thought out layout create the atmosphere of tranquility and coziness.
  • Modern comfort: the townhouses are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable life: spacious layouts, quality materials, floor-to-ceiling windows.
  • Prestigious location: the complex is located in one of the most favourable areas of Dubai, Dubailand, from which you can easily get to the city center, airports, and other important locations.
  • Well-developed infrastructure: the complex residents can enjoy all the advantages of the modern life: sports grounds, green areas, shopping malls, restaurants.

Features:

  • club
  • kids' playground
  • communal garden
  • fitness areas
  • pet park
  • bike and jogging path
  • fragrance garden
  • outdoor fitness area

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Payment plan - 75/25%.

Facilities and equipment in the house

With kitchen appliances and cabinet furniture. Without furniture!

Location and nearby infrastructure

Damac Sun City is located in Dubailand, one of the most rapidly growing areas of Dubai. It's a strategic location, providing with easy access to all important facilities of the city. In close proximity there are:

  • Dubai Rugby Sevens: popular place for sports events.
  • Dubai Outlet Mall: large shopping mall with different shops and restaurants.
  • Downtown Dubai: business and retail center of the city.
  • Dubai International Airports: provide with convenient air connectivity.

Location on the map

Deira, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
