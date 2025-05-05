  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$358,469
18/05/2025
$358,469
17/05/2025
$357,144
16/05/2025
$357,384
14/05/2025
$387,710
13/05/2025
$383,576
11/05/2025
$382,748
10/05/2025
$384,028
09/05/2025
$380,908
08/05/2025
$379,523
07/05/2025
$380,831
14/04/2025
$379,121
13/04/2025
$379,343
12/04/2025
$380,760
11/04/2025
$389,364
10/04/2025
$390,950
09/04/2025
$392,917
08/04/2025
$392,671
06/04/2025
$392,901
05/04/2025
$389,322
04/04/2025
$394,527
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22356
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397328
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Binghatti Skyrise is a residential complex, offering its residents ont just apartments, but a lifestyle, full of comfort and style. The project is inspired by modern trends and harmoniously combines elegance and sophistication. Spacious studios and apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows ensure breathtaking views of the city, including magnificent Burj Khalifa, and also allow to enjoy the unparalleled atmosphere of one of the most attractive areas of Dubai. Living here, you are within walking distance of different entertainment, cultural and gastronomic offers, making every your day unique and vibrant.

For active residents, there are sports grounds, including a basketball court and tennis courts, allowing you to keep fit and spend time with your friends and loved ones outdoors. The unique jogging track and walking path offer the ideal place for morning run or evening walk in the midst of greenery. For those, who prefer water activities, there are swimming pools for children and adults, private pools and jacuzzis, where you can relax after a busy day. Golf fiends will be glad to find a course with a lake, which will become the perfect place for recreation and activities outdoors. For children, there is a playground, where kids can have a good time. There is a beach nearby, where you can enjoy sun and refreshing sea breeze. Here, everybody will find something for himself, and comfort and coziness of the residential complex will allow you to forget about the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy every moment.

Amenities

  • basketball court
  • paddle and tennis courts
  • golf course with a lake
  • gym
  • jogging and walking paths
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • beach
  • private swimming pool/jacuzzi

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 70/30.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Appliances (fridge, washing machine, oven, microwave) included.

Furnishing is possible extra cost.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay in Dubai has a lot of advantages, making it attractive both for business, and life. Its strategic location in the city center ensures easy access to the main highways and the adjacent areas, such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Business Bay is actively developing and offers numerous modern office spaces, residential complexes, and shopping centers. Various restaurants, cafes, and entertainment facilities make this area especially lively and attractive. It is worth noting that Business Bay is one of the most diverse areas of Dubai in cultural and ethnic composition, creating the atmosphere of international expression and cooperation. Events, exhibitions and conferences are hold frequently here, promoting business matchmaking. Not least important is well-developed infrastructure, including parks and recreation areas.

  • Dubai Mall – 3 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 3 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 17 minutes
  • Museum of The Future - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 45 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,90M
Residential complex Albero
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$247,311
Apartment building Elitz 3, JVC Dubai. UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,564
Apartment building Luxor Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,228
Residential complex Empire Lakeviews
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$169,230
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$358,469
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Valo
Residential complex Valo
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$490,411
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 32
Apartments in the Valo residential complex in Dubai Creek Harbor! Apartments with guaranteed rental income - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 3 quarters. 2028 Amenities: Temperature controlled swimming pools, sports facilities, fully equ…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Golf Hillside
Residential complex Golf Hillside
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$400,225
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 22
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building One by Nine Dalands
Apartment building One by Nine Dalands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$285,265
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Studio apartments, 1 bedroom apartments with or without private pool, 2 bedroom apartments with or without private pool. Payment plan: 60/40
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications