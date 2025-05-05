Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Skyrise is a residential complex, offering its residents ont just apartments, but a lifestyle, full of comfort and style. The project is inspired by modern trends and harmoniously combines elegance and sophistication. Spacious studios and apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows ensure breathtaking views of the city, including magnificent Burj Khalifa, and also allow to enjoy the unparalleled atmosphere of one of the most attractive areas of Dubai. Living here, you are within walking distance of different entertainment, cultural and gastronomic offers, making every your day unique and vibrant.

For active residents, there are sports grounds, including a basketball court and tennis courts, allowing you to keep fit and spend time with your friends and loved ones outdoors. The unique jogging track and walking path offer the ideal place for morning run or evening walk in the midst of greenery. For those, who prefer water activities, there are swimming pools for children and adults, private pools and jacuzzis, where you can relax after a busy day. Golf fiends will be glad to find a course with a lake, which will become the perfect place for recreation and activities outdoors. For children, there is a playground, where kids can have a good time. There is a beach nearby, where you can enjoy sun and refreshing sea breeze. Here, everybody will find something for himself, and comfort and coziness of the residential complex will allow you to forget about the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy every moment.

Amenities

basketball court

paddle and tennis courts

golf course with a lake

gym

jogging and walking paths

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playground

beach

private swimming pool/jacuzzi

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 70/30.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Appliances (fridge, washing machine, oven, microwave) included.

Furnishing is possible extra cost.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay in Dubai has a lot of advantages, making it attractive both for business, and life. Its strategic location in the city center ensures easy access to the main highways and the adjacent areas, such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Business Bay is actively developing and offers numerous modern office spaces, residential complexes, and shopping centers. Various restaurants, cafes, and entertainment facilities make this area especially lively and attractive. It is worth noting that Business Bay is one of the most diverse areas of Dubai in cultural and ethnic composition, creating the atmosphere of international expression and cooperation. Events, exhibitions and conferences are hold frequently here, promoting business matchmaking. Not least important is well-developed infrastructure, including parks and recreation areas.