Residential complex New Augusta Residence with swimming pools and green areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Discover the ideal combination of modern pace of life and harmony with nature in the new residential project Augusta. Located in close proximity to boutiques, cozy cafes and restaurants, this building offers the unique opportunity to live in the centre of events.

The project includes carefully thought-out apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The windows open breathtaking views of Town Square park - the heart of the area, where you can relax, have a picnic or just walk in the midst of nature. Walking and bike paths surround the territory, creating the ideal conditions for activities. The area is literally soaked in the feeling of freedom and motion, you can find everything here - from jogging trails to skateboarding areas and surf simulators.

For families with children, the project offers sfe and various kids' playgrounds, as well as swimming pools, where you can spend hot days with pleasure. The top-level sports infrastructure includes a fully equipped fitness club, basketball, football, tennis and even paddle courts. For those, who have pets, there is a separate pet park. Schools and medical facilities are nearby, and the barbecue area with become the perfect place for evenings in the bosom of a family and friends, creating the atmosphere of coziness and communication.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

basketball court

jogging and bike paths

kids' playground

football field

tennis and paddle courts

pet park

fitness club

barbecue area

Completion — 1st quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 50/50.

Features of the flats

with German-made kitchen appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.