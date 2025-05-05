  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Augusta Residence with swimming pools and green areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Augusta Residence with swimming pools and green areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$257,877
08/05/2025
$257,877
07/05/2025
$258,767
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25882
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451612
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Discover the ideal combination of modern pace of life and harmony with nature in the new residential project Augusta. Located in close proximity to boutiques, cozy cafes and restaurants, this building offers the unique opportunity to live in the centre of events.

The project includes carefully thought-out apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The windows open breathtaking views of Town Square park - the heart of the area, where you can relax, have a picnic or just walk in the midst of nature. Walking and bike paths surround the territory, creating the ideal conditions for activities. The area is literally soaked in the feeling of freedom and motion, you can find everything here - from jogging trails to skateboarding areas and surf simulators.

For families with children, the project offers sfe and various kids' playgrounds, as well as swimming pools, where you can spend hot days with pleasure. The top-level sports infrastructure includes a fully equipped fitness club, basketball, football, tennis and even paddle courts. For those, who have pets, there is a separate pet park. Schools and medical facilities are nearby, and the barbecue area with become the perfect place for evenings in the bosom of a family and friends, creating the atmosphere of coziness and communication.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • football field
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • pet park
  • fitness club
  • barbecue area

Completion — 1st quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 50/50.

Features of the flats

with German-made kitchen appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport — 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$397,778
Residential complex Legado by Prescott
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,995
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,603
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and green landscape, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$369,242
You are viewing
Residential complex New Augusta Residence with swimming pools and green areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$257,877
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Signature Liv Lux
Apartment building Signature Liv Lux
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,79M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Introducing "Signature", a luxury 4 bedroom property by the renowned developer Liv. The apartment offers stunning views of the sea, the Palm Jumeirah, or the Marina. Liv Lux is an exclusive complex of duplex penthouses, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, in the most desirable neighborhood of Duba…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Rise
Residential complex Rise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,275
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Modern residential complex Rise from the famous developer S&S Developments! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! Yield from 10%! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 4 quarters. 2025 Amenities: gym, swimming pool, co-working space, tennis court, walki…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$297,315
The large-scale resort project in Dubai - a huge number of apartments and houses, as well as the city's new opera house. The complex is named Venice because of the concept of residential buildings next to lagoons. The project also features a large plaza with amenities and commercial space, l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications