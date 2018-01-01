  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€825,980
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Savanna is a one, two and three-bedroom apartment complex next to a verdant park. Elegantly designed buildings occupy the neighbourhood with world-class facilities and an extensive road network provides easy access to the best attractions in Dubai and beyond.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, an outdoor cinema and a lush lawn where residents can have a relaxing day.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.

Nearby:

  • 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
  • Wildlife sanctuary
  • Pink Flamingo House
  • Yacht Club
  • Vida Hotel
  • Address Hotel
  • 700 Metre long beach
  • Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Equiti Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€245,267
Residential complex Wilton Park Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€298,544
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
from
€304,628
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€819,011
Residential complex New residence Q Gardens Loft with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€592,812
You are viewing
Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€825,980
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex SUSTAINABLE CITY
Residential complex SUSTAINABLE CITY
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
from
€941,273
Area 307 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! SUSTAINABLE CITY is a new project in the Yas North area of Yas Island from Aldar Properties in collaboration with Diamond Developers. The family holiday complex is surrounded by wide green spaces, leisurely paths and public agricultural areas. This is a walking community. The project includes cross and bicycle paths, football, basketball and padel courts, as well as parks, lakes, biodomes, a equestrian center with stables, hippodrome, two arenas, a gym and numerous pools. Residents will also have access to kindergarten, autism center, green mosque, as well as retail and catering establishments in the neighborhood. So that residents and tourists can move around without using their cars, a network of shared buggy and battery-powered bicycles will be created. The complex will operate on clean renewable energy, thanks to solar panels integrated into each parking structure, as one of the Estidama 3-pearl communities in Abu Dhabi. To further reduce carbon dioxide, water, energy and garbage emissions, neighbors will also benefit from waste processing facilities, sustainable development technologies, public design concepts and highly efficient water supply systems. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Residence Apartamenty-studiya v unikalnom rayone
Residence Apartamenty-studiya v unikalnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€259,451
Area 29–37 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! APARTMENTS - JUDGES IN THE UNIQUE SAFA TWO IN DUBAE. FULL LEGAL ESTABLISHMENT OF THE MADE. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Safa Two complex – tower 83 floors high. The complex will be erected in a green reserve of 64 hectares. Safa Two residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. The project will have two towers with luxurious and super-luxurious floors. Increased attention is paid to landscaping. On the floors there are spacious terraces on which there are landscaped gardens. ADVANTAGES: - The developer's partner is De Grisogono, a prestigious Italian jewelry brand. - Location: close proximity to Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, City Walk and Jumeirah. - Developed territory with a view of the channel. - 2 pools and a gym. - Fully furnished apartments and equipped kitchen and bathrooms. - Landscaping. - Panoramic glazing in the floor. - Well-maintained green territory. - Transport accessibility. - Social and commercial infrastructure. The building was erected in a well-maintained family-oriented area of Jumeirah with developed infrastructure. It has many cafes, restaurants, shops and supermarkets. Large shopping centers such as City Walk, LAMAR are within a few minutes of driving. Dubai Mall is about 10 minutes away. The property in the residential complex is represented by studios and apartments ranging from 37 to 139 m ². The two – three-bedroom residences provide an additional room for staff. INVESTMENT PLUSS: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex LUCE
Residential complex LUCE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,60M
Area 243 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LUCE — high-rise ultra-luxury residential complex from the Taraf boutique real estate developer, known for his premium projects in Dubai. The majestic tower of iridescent glass panels shining in the sun will be built on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Each apartment includes a personal balcony, staff room, laundry. Residents of exclusive duplex and penthouse will also have access to a private pool, patio and open private areas for recreation. The complex provides for secure parking. Thoughtful plans are focused on the maximum comfort of residents. For the decoration of the premises, natural high-quality materials are used, soft lines and calm shades of white and earthy flowers will prevail in the design. The floor to ceiling windows will enjoy all the benefits of natural light and provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai and Arabian Gulf. Infrastructure: Residents of the LUCE complex will have high-class amenities, including an infinity pool, private beach, lounge. While children will have fun on the playground or in a separate pool, adults can visit the relaxation room or go in for sports in the gym with first-class modern equipment. Location: The luxurious LUCE residential complex is located on the world-famous man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The project will rise on the eastern crescent, surrounded by five-star hotels and fashionable resorts. Within walking distance of LUCE there are many cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Palm Atlantis Monorail Station is less than a 10-minute drive away. This is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport in the world, which will allow you to quickly reach the mainland of the emirate. According to Sheikh Zayed Road, located 15 minutes from the complex, you can easily reach the popular locations of Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina or Burj Al Arab takes no more than 25 minutes. Downtown Dubai attractions are within a 35-minute drive from LUCE. In this area, you can go shopping at Dubai Mall, enjoy the views of the metropolis at the top of Burj Khalifa or enjoy the vibrant Dubai Fountain shows. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes about 50 minutes, as well as to Al-Maktuma International Airport ( DWC ). Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!
Realting.com
Go