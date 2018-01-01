  1. Realting.com
  3. Sportz by Danube

Sportz by Danube

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Luxury apartments in the comfortable Sportz by Danube complex! Fully furnished! For life and investment! Income from 10%! Installment plan 0% after handing over the keys! We will provide an investor catalog!

Due date - 2 quarters. 2027

Amenities: Olympic size swimming pool, gym, children's playground, squash court, indoor basketball, sports fields, jogging tracks, barbecue, parking space, security.

The Sportz by Danube residential complex is located in a dynamically developing area, close to major transport hubs, educational institutions, medical facilities and shopping centers, ensuring that everything you need is within easy reach.

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide legal support!

Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
33
New building location
Dubai, UAE

