Twin Clouds is a luxury residential complex with 64-storey twin towers designed to provide uninterrupted 360° views of the Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. Residences in the complex are customized, with high-end finishes and huge panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the wildlife sanctuary, lagoon, and racetrack.

Complex infrastructure

Swimming pools

Fitness

Playgrounds and play areas

Children's pool

Gazebos and recreation areas

Barbecue area

Restaurants

Stores

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.