Twin Clouds

Dubai, UAE
from
€411,928
;
4
About the complex

Twin Clouds is a luxury residential complex with 64-storey twin towers designed to provide uninterrupted 360° views of the Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. Residences in the complex are customized, with high-end finishes and huge panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the wildlife sanctuary, lagoon, and racetrack.

Complex infrastructure

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness
  • Playgrounds and play areas
  • Children's pool
  • Gazebos and recreation areas
  • Barbecue area
  • Restaurants
  • Stores

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
64
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0 – 80.6
Price per m², EUR 5,878 – 5,885
Apartment price, EUR 411,928 – 473,792
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 000 m
Kindergarten 3 700 m
Shop 100 m
Underground 4 500 m
Sea 7 000 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shopping center 2 000 m
School 200 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Twin Clouds
Ask all your questions
Other complexes
