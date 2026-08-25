Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Yalova, Turkey

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Cinarcik
20
Yalova Merkez
8
Termal
3
Altınova
3
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26 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$135 421
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$291 855
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$178 615
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$120 244
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$661 928
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$322 355
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TekceTekce
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$357 231
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$1,50M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$177 448
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$185 620
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$218 308
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$575 539
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$109 154
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$219 475
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$150 597
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$177 448
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$289 520
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$197 384
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$291 855
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$598 887
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$164 606
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$175 113
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$291 855
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Beachfront Stylish Apartments in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is an advantageously located city in …
$427 276
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$635 077
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$219 475
Leave a request

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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