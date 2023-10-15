Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€255,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€159,000

