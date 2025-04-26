Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Yalova, Turkey

Cinarcik
18
Yalova Merkez
8
Termal
5
Armutlu
3
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$100,957
