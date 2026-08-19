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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Trabzon, Turkey

;
Ortahisar
26
Araklı
17
Yomra
7
Akçaabat
5
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15 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 5/5
4-Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon within a Prestigious Complex Akyazı is a highly pre…
$260,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully Furnished 3-bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Complex The apartment is located …
$115,095
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$172,579
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$171,421
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Flat 500 M Distance of the Sea in Trabzon Araklı The flat is located in the Araklı …
$112,557
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,599
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$155,205
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$105,980
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$144,781
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$135,515
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartment 500 m from the Sea in Araklı, Trabzon This apartment is located in the Ar…
$72,390
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$139,965
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$187,636
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$166,788
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$115,095
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Property types in Trabzon

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Trabzon, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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