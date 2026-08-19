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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Trabzon, Turkey

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Ortahisar
26
Araklı
17
Yomra
7
Akçaabat
5
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50 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$600,715
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 5/5
4-Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon within a Prestigious Complex Akyazı is a highly pre…
$260,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea-View Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Yalıncak The apartments are located in Yalınca…
$150,572
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 23
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$345,157
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Investment Apartments with Affordable Payment Options in Yalıncak Trabzon The new ap…
$107,717
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully Furnished 3-bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Complex The apartment is located …
$115,095
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4 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Roomy Flats in Trabzon Yıldızlı with a Fashionable Design Chic flats are located in Akçaabat…
$455,191
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3 bedroom apartment in Buzluca, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Buzluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Project in Trabzon Araklı The apartment is locate…
$115,166
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1 room apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$104,242
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$172,579
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$72,970
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in the First On-Site Project in Ortahisar Konaklar Konaklar is a neighbo…
$134,264
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$410,019
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$171,421
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$244,390
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
3- Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments in Trabzon are located in Ayd…
$156,363
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Installment Options in Araklı Trabzon These stylish apartments are located i…
$130,792
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$120,301
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Peaceful Neighborhood Suitable for Families in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartme…
$143,436
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,599
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$155,205
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea-View Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Yalıncak The apartments are located in Yalınca…
$177,212
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 11
Stylish Apartments in a New Complex in Kaşüstü, Trabzon The apartments are located in the ra…
$160,996
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Apartments Near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The stylish apartments are situated…
$219,915
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3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$230,332
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$105,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$76,923
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$144,781
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$135,515
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$97,226
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Property types in Trabzon

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Trabzon, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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