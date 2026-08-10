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Villas for sale in Silivri, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas with a Garden and a Swimming Pool in İstanbul Silivri The villas for sale ar…
$516,780
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
General information  Location: SILIVERI/SELİMPAŞA  Construction company: ACET  Area…
$565,305
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